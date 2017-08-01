Video Of 2-Year-Old Raleigh Boy Fist Bumping Everyone On His Flight Goes Viral

This adorable video of 2-year-old Guy Jakubowicz fist bumping passengers on his Southwest flight has taken the internet by storm. Guy was headed back to Raleigh with his parents when his mother captured the video.

“He does it every time he boards a flight,” said mom Alya Jakubowicz. “Ironically, he learned how to fist-bump when he was like 18 months. We were waiting on the tarmac and he was getting antsy so I let him run around the aisle a little bit and these guys behind us taught him how to fist bump.”

“We just got back from the library and he fist-bumped everyone there. We just dropped off his sister at school and he fist-bumped everyone in the administration office,” his mom said, according to WTOP.

Cute kid fist-bumps his way through an airplane, "making flying the friendly skies even friendlier" https://t.co/69sBLQRx1g pic.twitter.com/rPwWk29818 — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark