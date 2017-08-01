National
Home > National

Video Of 2-Year-Old Raleigh Boy Fist Bumping Everyone On His Flight Goes Viral

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Chicago Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

This adorable video of 2-year-old Guy Jakubowicz fist bumping passengers on his Southwest flight has taken the internet by storm. Guy was headed back to Raleigh with his parents when his mother captured the video.

“He does it every time he boards a flight,” said mom Alya Jakubowicz. “Ironically, he learned how to fist-bump when he was like 18 months. We were waiting on the tarmac and he was getting antsy so I let him run around the aisle a little bit and these guys behind us taught him how to fist bump.”

“We just got back from the library and he fist-bumped everyone there. We just dropped off his sister at school and he fist-bumped everyone in the administration office,” his mom said, according to WTOP.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 2 hours ago
08.01.17
Power Season 4 photos
50 Cent Threatens To Pull The Hit Show…
 2 hours ago
08.01.17
Misty Copeland Becomes New Face Of Estee Lauder
 12 hours ago
08.01.17
Aretha Franklin Live in Concert
Aretha Franklin Is Out Here Looking Snatched And…
 1 day ago
07.31.17
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2
Phaedra Parks Lists Atlanta Mansion $10K Per Month…
 1 day ago
07.31.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Makes His Final Decision About…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Might Be Free, But He…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Michelle Obama Wishes Her Mother A Happy Birthday:…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Sister Love! Beyoncé Supports Solange At The FYF…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
#BoycottBreakfastClub Trends After Lil Duval Jokes About Murdering…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Rihanna Hilariously Responds To Folks Obsessed With Her…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Amber Rose Who? 11 Stunning Black Women From…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Iconic! Joanne The Scammer Getting Her Own TV…
 3 days ago
07.29.17
R. Kelly Calls Sex Cult Rumors ‘A Bunch…
 3 days ago
07.29.17
BMM 2016
Photos