#FirstTimeISawMe: Team Beautiful Hits Netflix Studios To Discuss Minority Representation In Media

#TeamHB stopped by Netflix studios to discuss the importance of diverse representation in film and television.

Foxy NC staff
#TeamBeautiful was invited to Netflix studios to discuss the importance of diverse representation in media. We touch on #FirstTimeISeeMe, a discussion on the first time we saw ourselves reflected on TV, and what that moment meant to us.

After 10 Days, Trump Removes Anthony Scaramucci As Communications Director

The Breeder, The Sexual Deviant &amp; The Bitch: How The Rhetoric About Black Femininity Breeds Violence

More Black Women Are Killed In U.S. Than Any Other Race, Says CDC

 

 

