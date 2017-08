A Dose of Cuteness: Video of Toddler Fist-Bumping Fellow Passengers on RDU Flight Goes Viral

Plane rides can be cramped and uncomfortable, but a 2-year old toddler knows how to put a smile on his fellow passengers face. The toddler greeted everyone on his flight with a tiny fist bump while his mom captured the special moment. This kid knows how to make the skies friendlier.

Must Read:

Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship

What My Best Friends Taught Me About Unconditional Love

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: