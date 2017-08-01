TJMS
Morning Minute: Mouch There It Is! Scaramucci Is Out

baw intern
08/1/17- Gen. John Kelly kicked Scaramucci out of the White House. While in labor with their first child, Scaramucci texted his wife the entire time while at Trumps side. No wonder she’s divorcing him!

