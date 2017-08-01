Morning Minute: Mouch There It Is! Scaramucci Is Out

baw intern

08/1/17- Gen. John Kelly kicked Scaramucci out of the White House. While in labor with their first child, Scaramucci texted his wife the entire time while at Trumps side. No wonder she’s divorcing him!

