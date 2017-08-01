TJMS
Ledesi Announces New Album ‘Let Love Rule’ And Release Date

Eurpublisher, Eurweb.com
Ledisi fans finally have a date to circle on the calendar.

The R&B songstress has announced that her next album, titled “Let Love Rule,” will arrive on Sept. 22 from Verve Records, reports Billboard.

The nine-time Grammy nominee collaborated with such singer/songwriters and producers as John Legend, BJ the Chicago Kid, Kirk Franklin, Sebastian Kole (Alessia Cara), DJ Camper (Mary J. Blige), DJ Khalil (Eminem, Aloe Blacc) and Prince Charlez (Rihanna, Beyoncé).

Lead single “High,” currently No. 14 on the Adult R&B Songs chart, was penned by Prince Charlez, Ledisi, and her longtime collaborator Rex Rideout and produced by DJ Camper. Its biographical tone — a la Ledisi’s 2012 Grammy-nominated song “Pieces of Me” — was inspired by the singer’s personal highs of the last year.

Listen below:


