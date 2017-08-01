Singer Bobby V Says His Hookup Wasn’t A Prostitute – Watch Video

Eurpublisher, Eurweb.com

Somebody’s got their business all up and down front street, so to speak. That somebody is R&B singer Bobby V.

If you haven’t heard, V – who used to go by the name Bobby Valentino – is the subject of a viral video that spread over the weekend showing him running out of an apartment after allegedly not paying for services received from a prostitute.

Even if you’ve never used the services of a sex worker, you know it ain’t cool to get serviced and not pay for said services. However, Mr. V says that’s not how things happened.

Reps for the singer adamantly deny the person he hooked up with was a prostitute, and says he’s now being extorted after the person filming him realized who he was.

“Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video.”

Bobby V’s rep also told TMZ that he’s reported the extortion attempt to Atlanta law enforcement.

As for the claim made on social media that the woman was transgender — the rep says Bobby had no idea.

He knows. Check out the video below of Bobby V scurrying out of the hook up place, but play close attention to the voice of the person providing the voiceover/narration. We’ll just leave it at that.

Gossip Gallery: Sex Scandals, Money, & More 12 photos Launch gallery Gossip Gallery: Sex Scandals, Money, & More 1. 1. Kenya Moore said she doesn't want anyone's husband this week on the TJMS. (PR) 1 of 12 2. 2. This week a tax lien was filed against Swizz Beatz although he denies owing taxes. (PR) 2 of 12 3. 3. Oprah Winfrey allegedly paid for her father's divorce from his wife of 12 years. (AP) 3 of 12 4. 4. In happy news, Tamera Mowry gave birth to her first child this week named Aden Housley. (PR) 4 of 12 5. 5. Katt Williams was arrested this week in Calif. for alleged battery on a woman. (AP) 5 of 12 6. 6. The voice behind Elmo, Kevin Clash, was accused this week of having sex with an underage male. (AP) 6 of 12 7. 7. Petitions have been filed in all 50 states to secede from the country. Say What? 7 of 12 8. 8. Rihanna and Chris Brown dropped their controversial single "Nobody's Business" this week. (AP) 8 of 12 9. 9. Former CIA director General Petraeus was forced to resign after his affair with Paula Broadwell was leaked. (AP) 9 of 12 10. 10. Former NFL Vet, Jeremy Stevens was arrested for battery on his fiance Hope Solo the day before their wedding. (AP) 10 of 12 11. 11. Karrine Steffans is reportedly joining the cast of "Basketball Wives: LA." 11 of 12 12. 12. As they say on the TJMS, "Same sex, same problems" Chamique Holdsclaw was arrested for assaulting her ex. (AP) 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Gossip Gallery: Sex Scandals, Money, & More Gossip Gallery: Sex Scandals, Money, & More

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!