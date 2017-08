Stealing On The First Day Of Work!

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/1/17- Some jobs are just not for everyone! If your a diabetic you probably shouldn’t work at a candy factory. Or if you have a foot fetish you probably shouldn’t work as the shoe renter at a bowling alley. But check out this 19-year-old caught on tape stealing $100k from his jobs vault on the first day! No waiting and no planning at all!

