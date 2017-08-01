Phaedra Parks Is Living It Up In Martha’s Vineyard

Phaedra Parks isn’t sweating the rumors that her Atlanta mansion is up for sale because she’s on vacation.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported over the weekend that Phaedra’s Buckhead home had been up for rent on Zillow for the $10,556 a month. A look at the history of the listing reveals that it was put up for rent on July 25 only to be snatched back by July 29.
Coincidently, she chose to denounce the chatter on July 29.
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta peach also briefly acknowledged the gossip while enjoying the sun, sand, and ambient Black excellence of Martha’s Vineyard.
