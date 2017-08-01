Little Known Black History Fact: WPA Slave Narratives

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: WPA Slave Narratives

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

The Works Progress Administration Slave Narratives are a massive collection of oral histories captured by the Federal Writers’ Project. Between 1936 and 1938, over 2,000 verbal accounts were recorded and compiled as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal”, although critics maintain that the narratives miss several marks in context.

Carter G. Woodson’s The Journal of Negro History book made the federal government take an interest in preserving the stories of former slaves. The FWP and the WPA collected over 2,300 first-person accounts compiled in a collection titled “Born in Slavery: Slave Narratives from the Federal Writers’ Project, 1936-1938.”

Across 17 states, mostly white interviewers spoke with African-Americans who’d endured slavery’s brutality. While most of the narratives were edited for academic clarity and to personal preference, across the South the stories remained true to the dialect and broken English used by the former slaves. Some critics viewed this as an affront to the stories and their subjects, although the narratives remain a vital piece of information for historians looking to examine the time period.

In the ’40’s, a collection of edited transcripts produced 17 volumes, lining up with the various states involved. While a pair of books from this period emerged, much of the narratives remained away from the public eye until the ’70’s.

In 2000, the Library of Congress, which houses the narratives, digitized them and scanned over 500 photographs, including several that had never been seen before. While there has been some sanitizing of the narratives, transforming the material for contemporary usage helped historians observe the development of Black speech and tradition over the years.

PHOTO: Library Of Congress/Public Domain

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 


 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Popular iPhone Case Recalled For Chemical Burns
 33 mins ago
08.02.17
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 3 hours ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 4 hours ago
08.02.17
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It…
 14 hours ago
08.02.17
#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create…
 15 hours ago
08.02.17
Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged…
 20 hours ago
08.02.17
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Legally Blind Woman Forced To Sit In Back…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 1 day ago
08.01.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Power Season 4 photos
50 Cent Threatens To Pull The Hit Show…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Is 50 Cent Pulling The Plug On ‘Power?’
 1 day ago
08.02.17
#FirstTimeISawMe: Team Beautiful Hits Netflix Studios To Discuss…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
BMM 2016
Photos