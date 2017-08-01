Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Funeral Held For Man Who Drowned As Teens Filmed Death And Laughed

Mourners wore red for Jamel Dunn.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

close-up of the side of a coffin with brass handles

Source: George Doyle / Getty


A community is saying goodbye to the man who drowned as a group of teens taunted him in his final moments of distress.

Jamel Dunn, a disable man, passed away on July 9 as he thrashed around in a Florida retention pond before he drowned. His death grabbed headlines after it was discoverd that a group of teens recorded his death for their entertainment. They could be heard laughing in video of Jamel trying to stay afloat, yelling that they would not help him.

Jamel’s body wasn’t found until July 14.

NBC Miami reports that the man’s loved ones gathered Saturday at Zion Orthodox Primitive Baptist Church. All the mourner’s wore red at the request of Jamel’s family. He was laid to rest in a red casket at Riverview Memorial Gardens.

State prosecutors are working to determine whether charges will be filed against the teens.


RELATED STORIES:

One Dead, Several Injured After Ride At Ohio State Fair Malfunctioned

No Jail Time For White Man Accused Of Assaulting Disabled Black Teammate With Coat Hanger

Search drown NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Funeral Held For Man Who Drowned As Teens Filmed Death And Laughed

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Popular iPhone Case Recalled For Chemical Burns
 34 mins ago
08.02.17
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 3 hours ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 4 hours ago
08.02.17
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It…
 14 hours ago
08.02.17
#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create…
 15 hours ago
08.02.17
Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged…
 20 hours ago
08.02.17
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Legally Blind Woman Forced To Sit In Back…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 1 day ago
08.01.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Power Season 4 photos
50 Cent Threatens To Pull The Hit Show…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Is 50 Cent Pulling The Plug On ‘Power?’
 1 day ago
08.02.17
#FirstTimeISawMe: Team Beautiful Hits Netflix Studios To Discuss…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
BMM 2016
Photos