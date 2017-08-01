Misty Copeland Becomes New Face Of Estee Lauder

has twirled and leapt her way into a new deal with Estee Lauder.

The Estee Lauder brand has always evoked an image of femininity, elegance, and grace. So, it’s no surprise that the prima ballerina has signed on for a new promotional deal with the iconic beauty brand.

Misty announced her new role repping the Estee Lauder in a video that she posted to Twitter.

So far, it looks like she’ll be focusing her talents to promote the fragrnce Modern Muse.

She completed the announcement by writing a touching letter to her younger self, reminding herself that she is beautiful even if she doesn’t fit the mold. Misty encourages her younger self, explaining that she was born to be exceptional and to stand out.

“There will be many times when you’ll feel like you don’t belong, times when you will be the only black person in the room or in your own dance company (for ten years, actually). You’ll be confronted with self-doubt and you won’t want to stand out,” she wrote in an open, published by Glamour magazine. “You’ll feel the insecurity of the invisible poor kid, one of six being raised by a single mom, you once were. But the circumstances you were born into and the environment you grew up in are not your fault, and it doesn’t mean you can’t come out of it and create your own destiny.”

