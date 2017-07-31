Continue reading Wait. Anthony Scaramucci Is ALREADY Out As Communications Director At The White House

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she’s now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.