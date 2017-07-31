Entertainment News
Aretha Franklin Is Out Here Looking Snatched And Counting Her Stacks!

Karen Clark
Aretha Franklin Live in Concert

Source: Lorenzo Ciniglio / Getty

Gospel artist Ricky Dillard posted this pic with Aretha Franklin over the weekend. She’s looking snatched and apparently counting her paper in the pic. Queen Aretha had canceled multiple shows in the past year for health reasons, so it’s great to know that she’s doing better.

 

 

#arethafranklin #filenecenter #wolftrap #washingtondc #dc #naturalwoman

A post shared by Liam Scillitoe (@liamscillitoe) on

 

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she’s now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.

 

Photos