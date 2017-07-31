Aretha Franklin Is Out Here Looking Snatched And Counting Her Stacks!

Gospel artist Ricky Dillard posted this pic with Aretha Franklin over the weekend. She’s looking snatched and apparently counting her paper in the pic. Queen Aretha had canceled multiple shows in the past year for health reasons, so it’s great to know that she’s doing better.
How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump
16 photos Launch gallery
1. Rihanna Arrives to the Elysee Palace in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron1 of 16
2. France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Receives Popstar Rihanna At The Elysee PalaceSource:Getty Images 2 of 16
3. Rihanna at the Elysee Palace3 of 16
4. First Lady of France Brigitte Macron and Rihanna4 of 16
5. France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron escorts Rihanna inside Elysee Palace5 of 16
6. French President Emmanuel Macron and Rihanna6 of 16
7. French President Emmanuel Macron and Rihanna7 of 16
8. Rihanna Talks With The Press Regarding Her Talk With President Macron8 of 16
9. Rihanna with French press9 of 16
10. Rihanna Receives a Humanitarian Award from Harvard University10 of 16
11. Harvard Foundation Honors Rihanna As Humanitarian Of The Year11 of 16
12. Rihanna Is Good With Kids12 of 16
13. She Shows All Kids Love13 of 16
14. Rihanna Plays With Ashad Khaled14 of 16
15. Rihanna For 202015 of 16
16. Rihanna For President16 of 16
