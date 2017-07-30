Michelle Obama Wishes Her Mother A Happy Birthday: ‘ I’ll Always Be Your Miche’

On Saturday Former First Lady Michelle Obama sent her mother the sweetest birthday wishes ever!

Using a throwback photo of Marian Shields Robinson and herself when she was a young child, Obama Tweeted “Happy Birthday Mom! Your unconditional love has made me who I am today. You are my rock. My (heart).”

She ended it with, “I’ll always be your Miche. I love you.”

Happy Birthday Mom! Your unconditional love has made me who I am today. You are my rock. My ❤️. I'll always be your Miche. I love you. pic.twitter.com/37flZSKJ98 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 30, 2017

Awwwww!

The mother-daughter duo have always had a great relationship–and when President Obama was elected back in 2008, the widow left Chicago and moved with her family to live in the White House.

In a 2012 interview with Essence, Robinson said that she loved being able to “be there” for her daughter.

“I’m also thankful to be able to be there for Michelle, as well. She’ll ask about parenting, about how her dad and I made decisions when she and her older brother, Craig, were growing up. I just tell it to her straight: There’s no textbook that tells you how to be a good parent. The truth is, most of the time you don’t really know what to do. You just try to do your best.”

Happy Birthday Mrs. Robinson!

RELATED NEWS:

#ForeverFLOTUS: Michelle Obama Dismantles Lies About Post-Racial America

We Can’t Get Over Blue Ivy Hitting Her Milly Rock & Beyonce Hanging Out With Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Just Snatched Our Collective Heart By Showing Up To The ESPYs Like This