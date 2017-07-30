Aunt Beats Up Alleged Kidnapper Who Tried To Snatch Her Niece

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Aunt Beats Up Alleged Kidnapper Who Tried To Snatch Her Niece

Jose Martinez was arraigned Friday night in New York on several charges including kidnapping and assault.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Three Law Enforcement Officials Shot In NYC's Greenwich Village

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


An alleged kidnapper in New York City learned real quick that he messed with the wrong aunt.

According to CBS New York, a woman (who did not want to be identified) claims she was holding her niece in Washington Heights when out of nowhere, a man grabbed the child out of arms. They were heading home after shopping at a nearby store.

“I’m holding her hand, all of a sudden this guy just comes and grabs the baby through the waist and put her towards his chest — and starts running away with the baby,” she told a CBS New York reporter.

Not skipping a beat, she chased right after him—all of which was caught on surveillance video.

“I started punching him,” she said. “That’s when I sprained my thumb.”

She added: “I was just scared for the baby. I didn’t really care about me.”

When people on the street saw what was going on, they jumped in and helped apprehend the suspect.

“Then I started screaming and the neighborhood helped me, and from there they started punching him too,” she said.

The bystanders ended up chasing the alleged kidnapper to the middle of the street and held him there until police arrived.

The suspect, Jose Martinez, was arraigned Friday night on several charges including kidnapping and assault, CBS New York noted.

Martinez’s lawyer says that when “things get sorted out” it will be clear that Martinez, who was suspected to be drunk, was not trying to take the child. Meanwhile, the ADA stressed that there was no way to know what he would have done to the child if her aunt and others had not intervened.

Luckily, the little girl is doing OK.

“She’s great,” the woman said. “Thank God he didn’t get to harm her. I reacted right away.”

RELATED NEWS:

Teenager Kidnapped At Birth Defends Her Abductor ‘I Was Given The Best Life’

Two Spelman Students Killed In Car Accidents Less Than A Week Apart

Oh No! Couple Jumps To Their Death Because They Cannot Afford Health Care

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Makes His Final Decision About…
 9 hours ago
07.31.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Might Be Free, But He…
 10 hours ago
07.31.17
Michelle Obama Wishes Her Mother A Happy Birthday:…
 16 hours ago
07.31.17
Sister Love! Beyoncé Supports Solange At The FYF…
 17 hours ago
07.31.17
#BoycottBreakfastClub Trends After Lil Duval Jokes About Murdering…
 19 hours ago
07.31.17
Rihanna Hilariously Responds To Folks Obsessed With Her…
 22 hours ago
07.31.17
Amber Rose Who? 11 Stunning Black Women From…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Iconic! Joanne The Scammer Getting Her Own TV…
 2 days ago
07.29.17
R. Kelly Calls Sex Cult Rumors ‘A Bunch…
 2 days ago
07.29.17
‘Reclaiming My Time’: Rep. Maxine Waters Grills Steve…
 2 days ago
07.29.17
Lamar Odom Opens Up About Drug Abuse And…
 2 days ago
07.29.17
The Buzz Live: Omari Hardwick Turned Down A…
 4 days ago
07.28.17
Teairra Mari Opens Up About Her Butt Leaking…
 4 days ago
07.28.17
Too Far? Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With…
 4 days ago
07.28.17
BMM 2016
Photos