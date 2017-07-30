BoycottBreakfastClub Trends After Lil Duval Jokes About Murdering Trans Women

In an age where Black transgender women are being murdered for having the audacity to exist, comedianrecently went on the popular New York radio show “The Breakfast Club” joking about killing them.

After calling trans women “boys” to much laughter from Charlamagne Tha God and his co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Lil’ Duval was asked what would he would do after four months of dating a woman, he learned she was trans.

His response?

“I don’t care. She dying. You manipulated me…In my mind I’m gay now.” (Which isn’t true)

Maybe not joke about murdering trans women or laugh at such jokes especially if a trans woman was just on the show. pic.twitter.com/3Y1kcR6GId — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) July 30, 2017

Sigh. Even if you were “manipulated,” is your masculinity so fragile that you have to kill her over it?

Early Sunday morning, folks on Twitter created the hashtag #BoycottBreakfastClub to express their disgust not just with Lil’ Duval, but the show’s hosts who they believe were complicit and could have done more to address this type violence:

Joking about murdering trans women while ppl out here murdering trans women #issano #boycottbreakfastclub https://t.co/4gV4ivLs7k — Tissa Rose (@TissaRose) July 30, 2017

I whole-heartedly put myself behind #BoycottBreakfastClub. That show been trash. Past time to take a stand, fam. — P'Challa MacKenzie (@pfunk1130) July 30, 2017

Gotta go after the sponsors! Same way we got Bill O'Reilly off Fox after his comments about Auntie Maxine https://t.co/lCGJJmHYW2 — The Notorious T.I.M (@BionicBombshell) July 30, 2017

It is important to challenge anti-transgender remarks, jokes, and conversations. That is why I support #BoycottBreakfastClub — rah-mel (@itsRamel) July 30, 2017

I'm mad #BoycottBreakfastClub even has to be said. Shut that mess all the way down. We can and need to do so much better. — Aniyanwu🌀 (@AbdiSankofa) July 30, 2017

Are we finally about to get Charlemagne and his ilk out the paint? #BoycottBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/sAp2GgQfYO — Ashley (@adubs80) July 30, 2017

#BoycottBreakfastClub and #NoConfederate have reminded me of the importance of social media activism. This is how movements begin… pic.twitter.com/niG7RyI4uT — Mutha Melanin (@WriterFeministX) July 30, 2017

fragile masculinity leads to this. toxic jokes about trans people by @lilduval, @cthagod, and @djenvy on @breakfastclubam are very dangerous — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) July 30, 2017

.@breakfastclubam, THIS is who you had on RIGHT AFTER Janet Mock brilliantly shared herself with you all? Disgusting! #TransLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ryiDidP1Ro — PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) July 30, 2017

Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox reminded folks that yes Lil’ Duval may be a comedian, but joking about murdering trans folks isn’t funny:

Some folks think it's ok to joke about wanting to kill us. We have free speech but that speech has consequences and trans folks are — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017

Experiencing the negative consequences with our lives. It hurts my spirit cause this isn't funny. Our lives matter. Trans murder isn't a — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 30, 2017

And while there seems to this ongoing tired narrative that trans women don’t disclose their gender identity and are out there “tricking” men, Claws actress and trans advocate Angelica Ross stressed that even though she is out, she still fears for her life when she is in public:

My first week filming Claws in New Orleans I stayed in my hotel scared to go out at night because 3 trans girls were killed just days before — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) July 30, 2017

Do you know that I've taken a hiatus from social media at times because of the death threats I receive??? And I'm OPEN about being trans! — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) July 30, 2017

She also explains why cisgender straight men continue to buy into this dangerous mentality and how they are not tricked as often as they claim they are:

No such thing as being tricked by a trans woman. Dudes just looking for sex get just that & nothing more. Truth is they trick themselves. https://t.co/Hfu3e96ZKc — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) July 30, 2017

To protect their fragile masculinity. It's men who are usually tricking trans women out of some ass. They lie to BOTH cis & trans girls. https://t.co/YrDulCMLsa — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) July 30, 2017

Duval’s heinous comments came on the same week that Dwanya Hickerson plead guilty to stabbing and killing Dee Whigham last summer. Whigham, a 25-year-old trans woman, was found in a Biloxi hotel with 115 stab wounds, the majority of which covered her face. According to the autopsy report, Whigham’s throat was also slashed three times.

This year alone, it’s been reported that 14 Black transgender have been murdered—the youngest was 17-year-old Ava Le’Ray Barrin.

Clearly the folks at “The Breakfast Club” and the rest of us need to do a lot better when it comes to unlearning our transphobia. The lives of our Black trans brother and sisters are depending on it.

