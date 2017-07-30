Entertainment News
Sister Love! Beyoncé Supports Solange At The FYF Festival

Looking flawless as usual, the superstar singer was a dream in a tan ruffled hoodie and matching skirt.

Taking a little break away from her newborn twins Rumi and Sir, Beyoncé was out this weekend supporting her sister Solange at the FYF Festival.

Looking flawless as usual, the superstar singer was a dream in a tan ruffled hoodie and a matching skirt paired with a $1,790 Gucci GG Marmont quilted backpack and $550 Stella McCartney woven faux leather brogues.

She even took Blue with her!

Werk Bey!

The festival which was held in Los Angeles had some pretty solid headliners: Missy Elliott, Bjork, Erykah Badu, Solange, Frank Ocean and A Tribe Called Quest.

