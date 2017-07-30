Entertainment News
Rihanna Hilariously Responds To Folks Obsessed With Her Weight

The "Pour It Up" singer is unbossed and unbothered by her body-shamers.

Foxy NC staff
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty


For folks who refuse to let Rihanna live for gaining a little bit of weight: The singer could care less what you think.

This sentiment was shown recently when a video was posted of Rihanna and her best friend Melissa buying junk food at a corner store.

“You just walked in the store and you already have four snacks,” the person behind the camera said.

“Stop judging her!” Melissa added.

 

Rihanna then jumped in with this sly response: “Somebody called me too fat?,” completed with crying laughing emojis.

Ha!

This isn’t the first time she’s addressed this issue. Back in June she posted this on Instagram:

😢

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna we love you regardless of what you weigh—just keep doing you!

