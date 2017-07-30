Rihanna Hilariously Responds To Folks Obsessed With Her Weight

For folks who refuse to letlive for gaining a little bit of weight : The singer could care less what you think.

This sentiment was shown recently when a video was posted of Rihanna and her best friend Melissa buying junk food at a corner store.

“You just walked in the store and you already have four snacks,” the person behind the camera said.

“Stop judging her!” Melissa added.

Rihanna then jumped in with this sly response: “Somebody called me too fat?,” completed with crying laughing emojis.

Ain't nobody calling you fat sis not on my watch, thick woman matter too be happy in your skin beautiful bishes ❤️❤️❤️ thank you @leandrasimone_ for this video 😂love u sis A post shared by Robynsbi$h 🇳🇱♉️ (@robynsbish) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Ha!

This isn’t the first time she’s addressed this issue. Back in June she posted this on Instagram:

😢 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Rihanna we love you regardless of what you weigh—just keep doing you!

