Oh No! Couple Jumps To Their Death Because They Cannot Afford Health Care

A New York chiropractor and his wife jumped to their deaths from an office building early Friday morning.

According to the New York Post, Glenn Scarpelli, 53, and Patricia Colant, 50, left suicide notes stressing that they just “cannot live with” their “financial reality.”

Prior to their deaths, the two threw away trash bags filled with their things on the curb by their house. They then went to their office on Madison Avenue and leaped from the ninth floor around 5:45 a.m.

Their bodies were found in the middle of East 33rd Street in New York City’s Murray Hill neighborhood.

Inside each of their pockets was a suicide note and their IDs: “WE HAD A WONDERFUL LIFE. “Patricia and I had everything in life.” But according to Scarpelli’s letter, all that changed.

“We both have medical issues,” he continued. “We just can’t afford the health care.”

“Our kids are upstairs, please take care of them,” the woman’s note added.

The couple is survived by their two children Joseph, 19, and Isabella, 20.

The Post reported that the couple was facing serious financial burden: But one lien against from September showed the couple owed $23,304 in federal taxes, while another in April 2015 indicated a $232,295 debt. In 2013, the feds took legal action against Scarpelli for failing to pay back a nearly $60,000 student loan he took out in 2000 while studying at the Logan College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Mo.

Friends told the newspaper that they were totally shocked by the couple’s death.

“They were always with their kids,” said Noel McDermott, who owns a restaurant close to their office.“They were genuinely down-to-earth, happy-go-lucky people.”

A lawyer for the family, Mathew Levy, said in a statement that they are “distraught.”

“We ask that you respect their privacy as they gather information,” he said.

So sad.

