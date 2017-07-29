NationalLipstickDay: MAC Is Giving Away Free Full-Sized Lipstick On Saturday

In a statement, the company said: “Celebrate #MACLipsLipsLips with us at a M·A·C store or retailer near you. Get there early on 7/29 for a FREE full-sized Lipstick (there’s no catch!), while supplies last! US only.”
But there is a catch: MAC Cosmetics recently told Teen Vogue that you won’t be able to select your shade of choice in-store. The free colors will vary depending on each store location.
Hopefully Tracee Ellis Ross’s favorite Ruby Woo will be one of those free shades.
Click here to find the MAC Cosmetic location nearest you.
Continue reading 35 Shades Of Red: Perfect Rouge Lipsticks For Black Women
35 Shades Of Red: Perfect Rouge Lipsticks For Black Women
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there's more red than ever to help you celebrate with bae. There is the glossy option, ombre looks and full matte reds to bring out all your melanin beauty and glory.
Check out 35 shades of red colors that are bound to compliment you and your features as you celebrate your day of love this year.