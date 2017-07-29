NationalLipstickDay: MAC Is Giving Away Free Full-Sized Lipstick On Saturday

Pucker up Beauties!

In honor of National Lipstick Day (Saturday, July 29), MAC is doing the unthinkable: Giving away free-sized lipstick!

Yes! Get a free Lipstick at your nearest MAC for #NationalLipstickDay, July 29 in North America: https://t.co/uHxWMPD2C9. — MACcosmetics (@MACcosmetics) July 28, 2017

In a statement, the company said: “Celebrate #MACLipsLipsLips with us at a M·A·C store or retailer near you. Get there early on 7/29 for a FREE full-sized Lipstick (there’s no catch!), while supplies last! US only.”

But there is a catch: MAC Cosmetics recently told Teen Vogue that you won’t be able to select your shade of choice in-store. The free colors will vary depending on each store location.

Hopefully Tracee Ellis Ross’s favorite Ruby Woo will be one of those free shades.

Click here to find the MAC Cosmetic location nearest you.

