Sorority Sisters Flex Their #BlackGirlMagic In ‘Melanin Illustrated’ Photo Shoot

Talk about “Flexin’ In My Complexion.”

A group of sorority sisters who graduated from Florida A&M University recently broke the Internet for sharing their recent Sports Illustrated-themed photo shoot—and it was pure chocolate goodness!

The ladies who all crossed Delta Sigma Theta’s Beta Alpha chapter in the spring of 2007, celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a three-day trip to Costa Rica last week.

According to Yahoo Style, “the sisters are professional women, ages 29 to 35, who continue to be involved in each other’s lives.”

“Being in a sisterhood means having a support system and someone always there to count on,” LaToya Owen, who also organized the sisters’ recent trip. told the publication.

Jardan Doneghy, an Atlanta-based brand communications manager who graduated from the HBCU in 2008, told the Huff Post that each day of the trip coordinated with a theme.

“We really didn’t know when or where the photo would take place, but we knew we’d be ready when the perfect photo op happened,” Doneghy said.

She added: “We didn’t want to do the typical on-the-sand beach photo, so when we saw those rocks, we knew we had the perfect setup! They were actually super sharp and slippery so it was a bit dangerous but worth it in the end!”

With the hashtags #MelaninIllustrated and #TITEtakescostarica, it’s obvious that it was totally worth it.

Giving us all kinds of body positivity!

Proceeds to #SendNudes #MelaninIllustrated #TITE56 #ThisIsTITE #CostaRica #BADST #FAMU A post shared by B. Thenor (@bthenor) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

All the colors of the rainbow:

when your line sisters are your goals. A post shared by TITE 56 (@thisistite) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

The epitome of Black Girl Magic:

TITE QUEENS. || #thisistite A post shared by TITE 56 (@thisistite) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Strike a pose!

Dirty is soooo good:

Mud baths in rainforests with some of the loves of my life. Celebrating 10 years in Delta in Costa Rica. #thisistite #titeturns10 #blackgirlstraveltoo Thanks to our awesome trip planner @ohpsalms A post shared by LaToya (@ltphd_) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Yaaasss Queen!

👑👑🐘 #titetakescostarica #titeturns10 #MelaninIllustrated photo credit @jacqhay 😉🙃😘 Hair by @raediantlyhair / @raediantlyrare A post shared by Monisha (@moecaramel) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Thighs, thighs, thighs!

More Life. #TITEtakescostarica #10yearsinthegame #TITEturns10 📸cred @moecaramel A post shared by Shamika Shaw (@sham_wowwww) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

It’s no wonder why these pictures have gone viral—this celebration underscores just how beautiful and amazing Black women. Not to mention, this type of representation is so important given that our greatness is often ignored and our skin color is often ridiculed.

“Black women are often overlooked in beauty,” Owen stressed to Yahoo Style. “This was our way to shine a light on all types of black beauty.”

She also points out these images also emphasize the strength of Delta sisterhood.

“Our sorority is all about black excellence, ” she adds.

“We want to serve as an example and [show] appreciation of black women. Our commitment is to scholarship and service, and this was to honor the sisterhood.”

RELATED NEWS:

Glamour Magazine’s August Editorial Is A Denim Delight Of Melanin

#TeamMelanin: Black Twitter Loses Its Mind Over ‘Black Panther’ Teaser

Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin Starts T-Shirt Line That Celebrates Her Melanin