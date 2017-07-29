Donald Trump Promotes Police Brutality During Speech

NewsOne Staff

During a speech that was delivered before scores of police officials in Long Island, New York on Friday, President Donald Trump endorsed the use of force by police, reports the Huffington Post.

President Donald Trump endorses police brutality in speech to law enforcement https://t.co/yzKxGuXyjg pic.twitter.com/3JMLxAYmkX — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) July 28, 2017

While addressing the officers, he suggested that cops refrain from being “too nice” when making arrests, the outlet writes.

“Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over, like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head, I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’” said Trump.

He also added that there were too many laws and restrictions against cops and that he is looking to change that, the outlet reports. Trump’s controversial remarks—which indisputably promoted police brutality—were met with applause from the officers.

The president also blamed mayors and other local political leaders for holding police officials back from doing their jobs; claiming that many places throughout the country have “pathetic mayors” who aren’t in touch with what’s going on in the places that they govern, the outlet writes.

Since taking office in January, President Trump has taken to Twitter a few times to share his thoughts about violence in Chicago and he decided to address the issue during his speech. The Huffington Post reports that he shared details about an exchange that he had with a rookie cop in Chicago who said he could solve the city’s violence issue in a matter of days if he was given more control.

Trump’s remarks sparked outrage on social media.

The gross moment where Trump encourages police to be brutal for no reason whatsoever. The officers, of course, roared with approval. pic.twitter.com/XuzhWsrTkK — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 28, 2017

Police dept statements condemning Trump remarks wld b more impactful if we didn't see case after case of police brutality w/o accountability — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) July 29, 2017

According to the outlet, Vanita Gupta, who led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division while former President Barack Obama was in office, denounced Trump’s speech. “We call on the president to immediately and unequivocally condemn police brutality. We can all respect our law enforcement officers without sanctioning unjust and illegal behavior,” she said.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

