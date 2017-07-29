Donald Trump Promotes Police Brutality During Speech

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Donald Trump Promotes Police Brutality During Speech

Trump suggests that cops shouldn’t be “too nice” when making arrests.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

During a speech that was delivered before scores of police officials in Long Island, New York on Friday, President Donald Trump endorsed the use of force by police, reports the Huffington Post.

While addressing the officers, he suggested that cops refrain from being “too nice” when making arrests, the outlet writes.

“Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over, like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head, I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’” said Trump.

He also added that there were too many laws and restrictions against cops and that he is looking to change that, the outlet reports. Trump’s controversial remarks—which indisputably promoted police brutality—were met with applause from the officers.

The president also blamed mayors and other local political leaders for holding police officials back from doing their jobs; claiming that many places throughout the country have “pathetic mayors” who aren’t in touch with what’s going on in the places that they govern, the outlet writes.

Since taking office in January, President Trump has taken to Twitter a few times to share his thoughts about violence in Chicago and he decided to address the issue during his speech. The Huffington Post reports that he shared details about an exchange that he had with a rookie cop in Chicago who said he could solve the city’s violence issue in a matter of days if he was given more control.

Trump’s remarks sparked outrage on social media.

According to the outlet, Vanita Gupta, who led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division while former President Barack Obama was in office, denounced Trump’s speech. “We call on the president to immediately and unequivocally condemn police brutality. We can all respect our law enforcement officers without sanctioning unjust and illegal behavior,” she said.

What are your thoughts about President Trump’s remarks? Sound off in the comments.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

President Trump Bans Transgender People From The Military Service

Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer Finally Quits

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

4 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Amber Rose Who? 11 Stunning Black Women From…
 3 hours ago
07.29.17
Iconic! Joanne The Scammer Getting Her Own TV…
 6 hours ago
07.29.17
R. Kelly Calls Sex Cult Rumors ‘A Bunch…
 9 hours ago
07.29.17
‘Reclaiming My Time’: Rep. Maxine Waters Grills Steve…
 18 hours ago
07.29.17
Lamar Odom Opens Up About Drug Abuse And…
 20 hours ago
07.29.17
The Buzz Live: Omari Hardwick Turned Down A…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Teairra Mari Opens Up About Her Butt Leaking…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Too Far? Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Wins Settlement Over Ex…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
2016 BET Experience - Staples Center Concert presented by Bryson Tiller, Usher, Kelani, MadeinTko
What STD Rumors? Usher Is Focused On Carpool…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
Evelyn Lozada Was ‘Very Nervous’ To Reunite With…
 3 days ago
07.27.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay…
 3 days ago
07.27.17
Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On…
 3 days ago
07.27.17
Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby…
 3 days ago
07.27.17
BMM 2016
Photos