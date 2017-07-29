You’re Fired: Reince Priebus Out As Chief Of Staff

Donald Trump has made a surprising cut to his cabinet as Reince Priebus was fired as Chief of Staff.

The president ousted Priebus from his position after a shaky six-month run, which supposedly saw him struggle to get the West Wing under control, according to The New York Times. Priebus has been replaced by John F. Kelly, who had been the Secretary of Homeland Security.

As has become expected, Trump announced the new appointment via Twitter.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

This came just hours after the GOP’s latest attempt to repeal and replace The Affordable Care Act died during a Senate vote in the middle of the night.

Priebus had been traveling with Trump to Long Island to see Kelly speak about the efforts against the MS-13 gang. During the trip, the president had also been deciding whether he would continue his tenure.

Supposedly, Priebus had been having some trouble establishing authority in his position. He had a feeling that his time at the White House was coming to an end.

His fears were seemingly validated once Trump pegged Anthony Scaramucci as his new Director of Communications. This was bad for Priebus because Scaramucci had made it known that he aimed to force Priebus to resign.

