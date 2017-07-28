Donald Trump Encourages Police Brutality In New Speech: “Don’t Be Too Nice”

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty
After a stunning defeat for healthcare reform early this morning,
Donald Trump
has shifted his agenda on another inflammatory issue: police brutality.
While giving a speech on major law enforcement and immigration policy in Long Island, N.Y. on Friday, he urged officers not to be “too nice.”
“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddywagon, you just see them thrown in, rough. I said please don’t be too nice,” he told the audience at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.
“Like when you put somebody into a car and you protect their head? … I said you can take the hand away, OK?” he added. The crowd erupted into applause.
Trump delivered the speech to unveil his administration’s plans to defeat MS-13, and linked his objectives with immigration reform and gang crimes.
SOURCE:
THE HILL
