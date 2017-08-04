television
American Idol Judges Rumors

Rumor has it that Luke Bryan, Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie will join Katy Perry at the judges table for the reboot of American Idol on ABC. The Hollywood Reporter made the announcement but ABC producers and Femantle and Core, show producers have declined comment. If the rumor is true, most people think that Bryan and Richie are a shoe in but a lot people don’t know Charlie Puth. Puth, is a record producer and he is best known for his 2015 song “See You Again”, which he wrote, co-produced, and performed with Wiz Khalifa. He would bring the young element to the judges since he is only 25. What do you think? Are you ready for American Idol to return?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

