Top 10 Worst Beers!

bvick
Beverage Maker Constellation Brands Post Positive Quarterly Earnings

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty


Do you like beer? Which beer do you hate the most? 24/7 Wall Street put out a list of the 25 worst beers. Here are the top 10.

10. Coors Light
9. Natural Ice
8. Keystone Light
7. Busch Light
6. Bud Light
5. Corona Light
4. Bud Light & Clamato Chelada
3. Michelob Ultra
2. Budweiser Select 55
1. Natural Light

Wow! Want to know what other beers made the list? Click here to find out!

Photos