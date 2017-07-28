Morning Minute: Scaramucci Popping Off!

Your browser does not support iframes.

07/28/17- Anthony Scaramucci popped off with a profanity laced tirade during a live interview. Saying he wanted to F***ing kill all the LA Lakers. Who did Donald Trump hire? Health care officials came out with 7 diseases that you can get from your pets. Find out here what they are!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: