William Gipson On The Cincinnati Music Festival

07/28/17-William Gipson is the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for PNG. He’s attented the music festival for years, even as a kid. Gipson says they’ve, “been sponsoring it for 3 years and try our best to make it better and better each year.

The festival continues to grow each year with more and more people.

“The Talk” is a conversation that William Gipson started that’s a public discussion on things that black families have kept private in the past. These are things like telling their sons and daughters what to do when pulled over by a cop.

Gipson says, “It is something that we really find core”. He goes on to say that they are the worlds biggest advertising agency and they have a duty to start conversations like this.

PNG is using their voice to talk about and deal with social issues today.

