Lil Duval & What People Been Fake Caring About This Week

07/27/17- Lil Duval says he’s living the rich broke lifestyle he said, “I’m rich enough to take care of myself but if you ask me for money I’m broke.” On his social media he ask his followers what they fake care about. He does it, “for other people to act like he (I) care. But as a community we have to care”. He’ll be performing at Caroline’s on Broadway this weekend.

