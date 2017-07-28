Algee Smith Talks About the Film ‘Detroit’ In Theaters August 4

Your browser does not support iframes.

07/28/17- One of the stars of the movie Detroit, Algee Smith talks with the Tom Joyner Morning Show about it.

When asked about how much research he did for the film Smith said, “I did a little bit. Our director (Kathyrn Bigelow) didn’t want us to. She wanted us to come in and give a real reaction. ”

On set him and other cast members would talk about the potential that the movie has to impact people. As a crew, he said “our hope is to educate people because a lot of them don’t know.” Not many people have heard of the Algiers Motel.

The cast also wants to get empathy from people who go and see it so they can understand what it feels like

With films like this, you may often wonder if it’s all true. Well Smith says, “everything in there is true, if anything they left some out.”

Detroit opens in select major cities today, and everywhere next Friday, August 4th

