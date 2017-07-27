The Buzz Live: Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls Trip’ + Coca-Cola Giveaways

On this episode of ‘The Buzz Live,” Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders highlight the top headlines of the week with giveaways sponsored by Coca-Cola.

RELATED STORIES:

Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls Trip’

The Buzz Live: Kevin Hart Caught Cheating? + Cool Giveaways From Coca-Cola

HE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice She Gave To Rasheeda + Cool Giveaways From Coca-Cola

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: