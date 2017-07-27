Too Far? Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With Bill Cosby So Badly She’ll “Drink The Juice”

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty
Actress
Tiffany Haddish
has been cracking everyone up during his press rounds for her hit film,
“Girls Trip.”
But one of her jabs went a little too far. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the publication asked Haddish who her comedic heroes were in the industry. Her response ruffled a lot of feathers:
“Bill Cosby – I still want to work with Bill Cosby. I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn.”
After pausing for laughter, she continued saying “But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”
The joke referenced the multiple sexual allegations against
for allegedly drugging and sleeping with women. Bill Cosby
Haddish also named other Black comedic figures in her response including Richard Pryor, Lenny Bruce, Carol Burnett and Regina Hall, but the damage was done.
Twitter caught word of the joke and reacted accordingly:
Hopefully this joke gone wrong won’t stop her career momentum.
