‘Invite Only Cabo’ Star, Larry Sims, Talks His Favorite Style On Black Women And More

Foxy NC staff
What would be the first thing you would do if you haven’t taken a vacation in five years? Well, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims is renting out a fancy house in Mexico and is inviting all of his friends to hang out, learn about each other and possibly get on each other’s nerves.

With a clientele list that includes Mary J. Blige, Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross, Larry is bound to get people’s attention with his latest project. Not to mention his fancy outfits and outgoing personality as he brings his closest friends together under one roof.

All the fun and drama will be premiered on Larry’s show, Invite Only Cabo on Bravo. We had a chance to get the scoop from Larry himself regarding the show and why no one should miss it. Check out what he had to say:

HB: What is Invite Only Cabo bringing to TV that sets it apart from other shows?

LS:  It’s a very different concept. I definitely departmentalize my friends. I keep them separate because I know not all personalities mesh and blend. It sort of felt experimental. To have all of these dynamic complex personalities in one house for 4 weeks w only having me in common initially was challenging at times. As you watch the show, you see people have more in common than they think. You also see why friendships should be kept separate…

HB:  What can we expect from the show as season 1 continues to take off?

LS:   You can expect a lot of truth. Buttons are pressed and my patience gets pushed to the ultimate limit. There are tears, there’s, laughter, there’s love, and things that the viewers want to know are being revealed.

HB:   What do you love most about your celebrity clients?

LS:   I love the adventures. I love seeing them look amazing which allows them to feel amazing. I love being a contributor to their successes.

HB:  What style do you love seeing on Black women most?

LS:   I love seeing anything natural. It’s the most beautiful on anyone.

HB:  Do different cultures inspire you when it comes to styling? Which cultures are most inspiring?

LS:   Yes, I’m always inspired by Japanese culture. Their fashion, their style, is always ahead of its time.

HB:   What’s been the most challenging part of your career so far?

LS:   The most challenging part has been balancing work, family, and me time.

Check out episodes of Invite Only Cabo on Bravo TV to see the latest drama unfold!

