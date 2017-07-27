Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

TORRID To Be Featured As First Plus Size Brand For NYFW

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Woman’s plus-size company Torrid will be making headway for the plus-size industry when it will debut as the first brand of its kind to be a part of New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The historical event will take place this September during the Spring/Summer 2018 shows.

Torrid has made its mark in the clothing industry as the go to destination for full-figured women. Their designs include plus-size swimsuits, footwear and lingerie that generally come in sizes 10 thru 30. Torrid will use their runway opportunity during NYFW to advertise their third annual Model Search competition, which will feature models showcasing the latest trends of the anticipated season.

The event provides another opportunity of diversity in the fashion industry, especially on the runway, where body image continues to be critical. “As a brand that is committed to helping all customers find her personal style, we at Torrid feel it is important to showcase the diversity of plus offerings on the most influential stage in fashion,” shares Torrid CEO, Kay Hong. “Ultimately our objective is to show great fashion combined with body positivity and inclusivity.”

To find out more about Torrid, go here.

DON’T MISS:

Plus Size Company Uses New York Times Ad To Challenge Designers To Inclusivity At Start Of New York Fashion Week

GET THE LOOK: Gabourey Sidibe Rocks A Plaid Set On The Red Carpet

GET THE LOOK: From Barbells To Brunch, Plus Size Athleisure To Make THEM Sweat

Street Style - #NYFWNoir 2017

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

57 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

Continue reading #NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

Let's keep it real: lots of the streetstyle roundups lack diversity. We're showing you whose out and about, stylishly, at New York Fashion Week! Get into some major melanin with these stylish fashion people. From celebrities, to stylists, to fashionistas, and more...if they were there, we've captured them!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Buzz Live: Omari Hardwick Turned Down A…
 16 hours ago
07.28.17
Teairra Mari Opens Up About Her Butt Leaking…
 19 hours ago
07.28.17
Too Far? Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With…
 20 hours ago
07.28.17
‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Wins Settlement Over Ex…
 22 hours ago
07.28.17
2016 BET Experience - Staples Center Concert presented by Bryson Tiller, Usher, Kelani, MadeinTko
What STD Rumors? Usher Is Focused On Carpool…
 23 hours ago
07.27.17
Evelyn Lozada Was ‘Very Nervous’ To Reunite With…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby…
 1 day ago
07.27.17
Go Away! Gilbert Arenas Hates On Lupita Nyong’o…Again
 1 day ago
07.27.17
BASE LEVEL: Summer ‘Soulstress’ Williams Is Planning To…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
Justin Bieber Reportedly Cancelled His Tour To Rededicate…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Gets Accused Of Shading J-Lo After Posting…
 2 days ago
07.27.17
BMM 2016
Photos