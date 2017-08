Paging All Game of Thrones Fans

The HBO juggernaut “Game of Thrones” has dropped a bombshell about the eighth and final season. According to the programming president, Casey Bloys said that Season 8 has been written and filming will start in September. Now the bombshell is that it will be only 8 episodes! WHAT!! The showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss are saying they don’t know how long each episode will be. But each episode could be about 80 minutes long! Would you watch it? No word on when it will start airing but it looks it might be sometime in 2018 or 2019! Oh my. Season 7 is airing now.

