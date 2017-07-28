This week the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) kicks off in Winston-Salem, NC. There will be celebrities around every corner Vanessa Bell Calloway (Saints & Sinners), Morocco Omari (Empire), Crystal Fox (The Have & The Have Nots) Louis Gossett, Jr (An Officer & a Gentleman), Angela Robinson (The Have & The Have Nots), Peter Parros (The Have & The Have Nots) plus the celebrity co-chairs – Obba Babatunde (Half & Half) and Anna Maria Horsford (Amen).
There are also a host of plays that you can go see including Five Guys Named Moe, The Prequel to Othello, The Cause, My Soul, and Black Magic just to name a few. The week kicks off on Saturday, July 29th with a pre-Festival comedy event featuring Sinbad! Then on Monday evening is the festival gala event.
On Tuesday, the Garland Lee Thompson, Sr.’s Reader’s Theatre of New Works kicks off. Playwrights will have their plays read at the festival! There are also several workshops and a film festival that happen during the festival.
Click here to find out the full schedule of the 2017 National Black Theatre Festival!
