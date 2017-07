Victoria Rowell: Bringing Diversity Into Soap Operas In Her Show ‘The Rich & The Ruthless’

Your browser does not support iframes.

07/27/17- Victoria Rowell talks about her new show ‘The Rich & The Ruthless’. Rowell says,”I have now a home to show a black soap opera from our perspective”. Black people are one of the most unrepresented in media and especially in soap operas. This is her passion project as it’s important for her to show diversity “in front and behind the camera”

