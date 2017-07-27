TJMS
Tichina Arnold Talks About 'Daytime Divas'

Foxy NC staff
07/27/17- Tichina Arnold plays Mo on Daytime Divas. When asked about which The View host she is she says, “I have a little bit of everybody else. I cannot be one person”. On the show she is the bold and blunt co-host on the show. Arnold says, “the cast is amazing” and that, “it’s an opportunity of a lifetime”.

 

