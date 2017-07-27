Oprah’s Book Club New Book is….

“Behold the Dreamers” by Imbolo Mbue is the latest book for the Oprah book club. She made the announcement today on “CBS This Morning”. Oprah says that the story takes readers on a “breathless journey.” “It’s everything our culture is grappling with right now, at least many of the things about race and class, about the economy, immigration, the dangers of us versus them mentality. So when you read it, it’ll feel very modern, like it’s happening right now,” Winfrey said. “And underneath the story pumps everything we love about a story: heart and soul of family love, the pursuit of happiness and actually what home really means.”

Mbue’s debut novel won the 2017 PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction and is available in paperback today. You can get it on Amazon.com.

