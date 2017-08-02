Business Insider wanted to find out who has the best fast food fried chicken. They went to 4 fast food chains; KFC, Popeye’s, Chick-fil-A, and Church’s to find out who was the best. Well this is what they said:

The INSIDER Summary:

KFC was the clear loser — its chicken was dry, and its batter was bland.

Chick-fil-A came in third place because while we loved the batter’s flavor and seasoning, the chicken didn’t taste as authentic because the chain doesn’t offer meat on the bone.

Church’s came in second place. The meat was juicy and tender, but its batter wasn’t as flavorful as Popeye’s, which came in first place.

I find it interesting that Bojangles’ wasn’t in the running instead of Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A is mainly just chicken sandwiches. Although Bojangles’ is main in the South East, the company is expanding more westward. Plus it seems that Popeye’s is going after Bojaangles’. Hummm. So what are your thoughts?

