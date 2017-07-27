‘Queen Sugar’ Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay Inks Sweet Deal With HARPO

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty
Ava DuVernay has landed a new deal with Oprah Winfrey’s HARPO just as OWN has signed up for another helping of Ava’s hit drama Queen Sugar.
With viewers gobbling up every new episode of the current season, OWN has already renewed Queen Sugar for season 3, according to Deadline.com.
That wasn’t the only development for Ava this week, as she has also inked a first-look deal with HARPO. The top project on the docket is a limited series for Netflix titled
Central Park Five. The five-part series, set in 1989, centers on a group of men who were wrongfully convicted for raping jogger in New York City.
This follows the premiere of the trailer for Ava’s upcoming Disney movie,
A Wrinkle In Time. Oprah plays Mrs. Which in the film, and she
“I’m so proud of Ava and her ability as a filmmaker to challenge the status quo and push for inclusiveness on screen and behind the camera,” Oprah told
Deadline. “I love, love, love the work we have been able to create so far. I am looking forward to developing many more meaningful projects together.”
There’s no word on what will come after Central Park Five. Here’s hoping it’s that heist movie starring
Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna.
