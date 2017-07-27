Go Away! Gilbert Arenas Hates On Lupita Nyong’o…Again

For reasons unbeknownst to us, Gilbert Arenas continues to hate himself by bashing Lupita Nyong’o with his unsolicited opinions about her looks. This is the second time this year he felt the need to show his a** in relation to the Oscar winner.

After the Black Panther star recently posted a stunning photo of herself vacationing in Mexico, the retired basketball player—who is also the father of brown-skinned daughters—had the following to say:

“Everybody saying her skin looks beautiful, how about her face tho? Lights off”

Sigh. First, NO ONE asked him what he thought. Second, Lupita is one of the most beautiful women in the world—and that is not even up for debate.

Just look at her melanin poppin’ in the sun! She’s a work of art.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #gilbertarenas #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

In response to fans who insisted that Lupita is everything, he continued on with the stupidity: “Y’all tag me like she got a face lift and she went from a 3 to a 10……nope she’s just a 3 in blue water with some blue blockers on.”

“This is no diff then a ugly girl with a fat a**,” he continued. “I’ll still beat but just with the lights off but she is glowing tho.”

Thankfully, Black Twitter was swift and fierce with their response:

#LupitaNyongo is beautiful, and #GilbertArenas should keep her name out of his mouth: https://t.co/jUyXFyDKkA — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) July 26, 2017

Why does Gilbert Arenas think he can ever speak on Lupita Nyong'o. So far from her level yet thinks his opinion matters? — Antoinette Rose (@_antoinetterose) July 26, 2017

It's crazy that Gilbert Arenas goes out of his way to bully Lupita for her dark skin when he has two dark skinned daughters. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — 🔮سانيا (@SaniaTaja) July 26, 2017

Gilbert Arenas constantly goes out of his way to call Lupita ugly every chance he gets smh. He doesn't love himself — Niks Huncho (@Uh_Nee_Cuh) July 26, 2017

Gilbert Arenas is so miserable, he's still talking about Lupita, like he didn't have 4 kids with toucan Sam — Nik (@harlemchik) July 26, 2017

@Gilbertarenas "Dipped in chocolate, bronzed in elegance, enameled with grace, toasted with beauty. My lord, she's a black woman.” pic.twitter.com/bIYGlMOxd1 — Dari Lyons (@dari_lyons) July 26, 2017

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Arenas has tried to come for Lupita without being sent for. Last year he was dragged to hell and back for writing this on Instagram:

“Not to be funny, but can you name a beautiful black woman on the outside … not brown skinned … but Tyrese black. …When you have African features black then u have number#1 lupita n’yongo and she’s cute when the lights are off. Second you have (Ajuma Naseyana ) Sorry but ewwwww… so the black beautiful women you boost up is technically light skinned or brown skinned.”

Borrowing from Colin Kaepernick’s recent subliminal Tweet to Michael Vick, it’s obvious that Arenas’s mentality comes from a deep twisted place that he should probably get therapy for:

