Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 3?

There are whispers that Kim and Kanye got a surrogate, who could deliver the next baby in January.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be welcoming their third child next year.

It was just a few months ago that Kim revealed that she would want to use a surrogate, if she and Kanye had a third child. Now, there are rumblings that baby number three might be on the way.

An unnamed source revealed to US Weekly that Kim and Kanye have supposedly chosen a surrogate to carry their next child. Rumor has it that they found their pick through an agency, and the 20-something San Diego mom is about three months along. If that gossip is to be believed, the baby could arrive as soon as January 2018.

According to TMZ.com, Kim and Kanye are paying a pretty penny to continue building their family. Reportedly, they have their surrogate about $45,000, and should get an another $5,000, for each additional baby. This means the surrogate could make upwards of $50,000 if she delivers multiples. The also paid the referral agency $68,000.

Neither Kim nor Kanye have spoken out on the rumors at this time. If they’re true, North and Saint West will be getting a new sibling for the new year.

