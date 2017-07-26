Lifestyle
Man Sentenced To 40 Years After Stabbing Transgendered Woman 119 Times

Dwanya Hickerson, 21, pleading guilty to murdering Dee Whigham, 25, after a sexual encounter last July.

A Navy sailor was given a 40-year sentence Monday in the tragic stabbing of a transgendered Mississippi woman.

Dwanya Hickerson, 21, will serve the majority of his life in a Mississippi prison in prison for the stabbing death of Dee Whigham, on July 23, 2016. Hickerson was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery and will serve the sentences consecutively. He pleaded guilty, but avoided a possible charge of capital murder.

Whigham, 25, was found with 115 stab wounds, the majority of which covered her face. According to the autopsy report, Whigham’s throat was slashed three times.

Hickerson and Whigham met online while Hickerson was training as a weather forecaster at Keesler Air Force Base. The two agreed to meet in Biloxi while Whigham was on vacation with a group of friends.

The two met up on the fateful night and traveled back to Whigham’s Best Western hotel room where Hickerson said they had a sexual encounter. Once Whigham revealed she was a transgendered woman, Hickerson said he “lost it.”

Surveillance video captured Hickerson leaving the hotel about 32 minutes after he entered ,with his shirt around his neck. Video as captured him throwing away a large trash bag. Authorities also discovered that he showered before he left the room.

Hickerson was arrested two days after Whigham’s body was discovered after an instructor called the police who recognized Hickerson’s face.

“He gets a chance to see his family and I don’t have that chance with my child,” Dee’s mother, Vickie Whigham, said.

SOURCE: WLOX

