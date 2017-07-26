Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Reportedly Cancelled His Tour To Rededicate His Life To Christ

He's a true belieber.

Foxy NC staff
BRIT AWARDS 2016 - The Show

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty


We don’t normally cover pop star Justin Bieber, but when we do, it’s pertaining to Jesus.

Bieber reportedly cancelled his ‘Purpose’ tour to rededicate his life back to Christ, according to TMZ.

An insider close to the 23-year-old says Bieber cancelled his remaining tour dates to continue to strengthen his relationship to Christ.

The ‘Let Me Love You’ crooner has been closely linked to Carl Lentz, the pastor over mega church Hillsong.

According to reports, Bieber’s team is “incredibly pissed off at him” for this decision.

The official statement from Bieb’s camp claim he was suffering from exhaustion which ended his tour run. But the sources close to the gossip sight claim it was more spiritual than physical.

SOURCE: TMZ 

