BASE LEVEL: Summer ‘Soulstress’ Williams Is Planning To Takeover Summer 17

Summer “Soulstress” Williams

Hometown: Danbury, CT

Musical Influences: Lauryn Hill, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Nina Simone, Donny Hathaway

Biggest Break Thus Far: Performing at BB Kings, Sony RED distribution deal

How Do You Describe Your Sound? “Soultry,” sexy, deep tone and soulful on every track. Boom bap classic appeal, with a jazz and funk twist.

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents? KRS ONE and MJB…or Marvin Gaye and Queen Latifah

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music? Female empowerment, not in place of a man but in addition to. Two perfect halves of a whole. Also, positive vibes and energies. Everyone goes through heartbreak or hard times, betrayal etc, but I make my music to be emotionally and even spiritually uplifting to take you out of those dark times. The lyrics, though real and brass at times, always show an inner grace and confidence.

What’s next? EP to be released soon. Shows, showcases, more music, collabs, always working on my craft and sound. Summer 17 takeover.

