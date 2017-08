Fast Food Chains with the Best to Worst Service

Source: GETTY / Getty[/caption]

We all go to fast food places no matter how hard we try not to go. It’s just sooooo easy. Well, here is a list of the best places to go for their service. Food quality might be a different issue, but we’ll just talk about service right now. The list was created by 24/7 Wall Street.com

1. Chick-fil-A

2. Panera Bread

3. Papa John’s

4. Subway

5. Arby’s

6. Dunkin’ Donuts

7. Chipotle Mexican Grill

8. Little Caesars Pizza

9. KFC

10. Domino’s

11. Starbucks

12. Burger King

13. Wendy’s

14. Taco Bell

15. Pizza Hut

16. Jack in the Box

17. McDonald’s

