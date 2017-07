Long Lasting Hollywood Marriages

In the US, people get married and divorced so quick you might have forgotten they were even married. Especially celebrities. Here is a list of celebrities that have been married for 20 plus years. Sometimes you can get a Hollywood ending!

Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, 1948–2005

Bill and Camille Cosby, since 1964



Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson, since 1980



Denzel and Pauletta Washington, since 1983



Spike and Tonya Lee, since 1993



LL Cool J and Simone Smith, since 1995



Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, since 1997



