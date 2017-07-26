O.J. Get’s His First Job Offer

According to TMZ, O.J. got his first job offer, but let’s be real, you know that one of those networks have been in talks for a reality show. I think we all know that’s coming very soon. Now this ‘JOB’ offer, if you want to call it that, is from a Nevada brothel, the Bunny Ranch in Carson City, Nevada. The owner, Dennis Hof, would like Simpson to work as a ‘greeter’ at the brothel. He also could spend ‘time’ with the ladies. Several of the ladies have announced that they would quit if O.J. starts working there. So October 1st would be his 1st day as a free man and his first day at work. Will O.J. go for it? Maybe if the reality show deals don’t come through!

