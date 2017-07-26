FAMU Sorority Sisters Celebrate Black Beauty In #MelaninIllustrated Photo

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

FAMU Sorority Sisters Celebrate Black Beauty In #MelaninIllustrated Photo

A Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta reunion offered an opportunity for empowerment and Affirmation.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A group of Florida A&M University sorority sisters made a powerful statement about Black Beauty in their #MelaninIllustrated photo shoot.

Yahoo.com reports that the tight-knit FAMU sisters traveled to Costa Rica for a reunion to celebrate joining the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta 10 years ago. They’re now all professionals who have developed an unbreakable bond.

“Being in a sisterhood means having a support system and someone always there to count on,” said LaToya Owens, who organized the trip for the 56 sorority sisters.

They went to a private beach for photos in their nude-colored bathing suits. Their goal was to empower each other and to celebrate Black beauty.

“Black women are often overlooked in beauty,” Owens explained. “This was our way to shine a light on all types of Black beauty.”

Owens also stated that their sorority focuses on Black excellence. “Our commitment is to scholarship and service, and this was to honor the sisterhood,” she added.

SOURCE:  Yahoo.com

SEE ALSO:

Black Woman Wins Miss USA Crown

Young Girl Reaffirmed By Classmates After Saying She Feels Like The Black Ugly Girl

2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day Seven

Simone Biles' Most Adorable Instagram Moments

19 photos Launch gallery

Simone Biles' Most Adorable Instagram Moments

Continue reading Simone Biles’ Most Adorable Instagram Moments

Simone Biles' Most Adorable Instagram Moments

See Simone Biles' road to Rio unfold on Instagram.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Evelyn Lozada Was ‘Very Nervous’ To Reunite With…
 8 hours ago
07.27.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay…
 9 hours ago
07.27.17
Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On…
 9 hours ago
07.27.17
Report: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expecting Baby…
 10 hours ago
07.27.17
Go Away! Gilbert Arenas Hates On Lupita Nyong’o…Again
 10 hours ago
07.27.17
BASE LEVEL: Summer ‘Soulstress’ Williams Is Planning To…
 15 hours ago
07.27.17
Justin Bieber Reportedly Cancelled His Tour To Rededicate…
 16 hours ago
07.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A…
 19 hours ago
07.27.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Gets Accused Of Shading J-Lo After Posting…
 20 hours ago
07.27.17
2015 Triumph Awards
Check Out Chante Moore’s New Video For “Real…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Tea Talk Ep 19: Joseline Hernandez Talks Stevie…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Warriors Forward Draymond Green Hit With Lawsuit Over…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Atlanta Waitress Received Menu From Customer With A…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
BMM 2016
Photos